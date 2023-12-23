The Indian School of Business (ISB) announces the setting up of Vidula Jalan Scholarship to be awarded on a need-cum merit basis to two Post Graduate Programme (PGP) students (one female and one male), commencing from the Class of 2025.

Instituted in memory of the Late Vidula Jalan, an alumna of the ISB Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2003, the scholarship is a generous gift by the Anshuman and Vidula Jalan Foundation. This is the largest scholarship endowment to ISB to date and will allow for the award of scholarships in perpetuity. Vidula Jalan was the Chairperson of Mangalam Cements where she received accolades for a leadership style that always placed employees first.

Anshuman Vikram Jalan, Trustee, Anshuman and Vidula Jalan Foundation, said Vidula always felt strongly about the immense potential of education to create life-altering impact for individuals and to develop society at large. “This scholarship enables us to honour her memory and put this ethos into practice by helping future leaders, who might otherwise be constrained by financial aspects, to avail of world-class management education at ISB," he added.

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, said, “We are gratified to receive this support for our scholarship programme."