Reacting to the announcement of Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to lift the ban on the hijab, Muskan, a student from Mandya district in Karnataka who had raised the slogan of "Allah hu Akbar" against a group that chanted "Jai Shri Ram", stated, "Hijab is our right and let us live like brothers and sisters henceforth", as stated in a report by IANS.

Speaking to the media today, December 23, Muskan said, "Hijab is our culture. It is our right. I believe that we will get the right. There should be no politics in education. I thank CM Siddaramaiah, Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, Speaker UT Khader and DyCM DK Shivakumar. I thank them for giving back our rights. They have supported our culture. We used to study at the college like brothers and sisters. It should always be like that," she added.

Further, she said, "Hijab is our religion and we need to follow it. Because of the ban on hijab, many girls were forced to remain at their homes. I did not go to college for a year. Now, I am going to PES College. The others also should come out and take exams," Muskan stressed.

At the height of the hijab crisis in the state during the previous government, Muskan had taken out a pro-Islam slogan and confronted a group of students chanting pro-Hindu slogans on the college campus. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Terrorist Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Jawahiri had appreciated Muskan and addressed her as a sister. In a video, he appealed to the Muslims of India to raise their voice. The development had raised many concerns then, as stated in a report by IANS.