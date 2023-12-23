In tragic news, two students were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a private school bus they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a tree at Khajani Tehsil of Gorakhpur district on December 22, Friday, police said. The deceased were identified as Sakshi Vishwakarma (10) and Pratibha (14), police informed, adding that both the deceased are from the Sikriganj area.



Giving more details, the police said that the accident took place around 9 am when the bus was just a short distance from the school. The villagers promptly assisted in transporting the injured children to the nearest primary health centre with the help of the local police following the accident, as stated in a report by PTI.

Speaking on this, the Chief Medical Officier (CMO) Ashutosh Dubey said, "A private school bus overturned in the Sikriganj area around 9 am. The bus was carrying 21-22 children and during the accident around 12 children were injured."

"The children with minor injuries were handed over to the parents after first aid. However the children with serious injuries were rushed to the district hospital and two children died on the way,” he further added, as stated in a report by PTI.