The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is instituting four new scholarships for the students of Chemistry and Law at the varsity. In a statement released by the university, it stated that it has received a donation of Rs 20 lakh under the Pratidana initiative to establish these scholarships, slated to be awarded from the academic session 2024-25.

Madan Mohan Kayastha and his wife Santosh Kayastha have donated to initiate the scholarships in the memory of their parents. Kayastha is an alumnus of Banaras Hindu University and earned his MTech (Master of Technology) in Industrial Chemistry in the year 1951.

The Sita Ram and Ajudhia Devi Scholarships, instituted in the memory of parents of Madan Mohan Kayastha will be presented to one female student in the first year of Bachelor in Science (BSc Hons) – Chemistry and one first year student of Masters in Science (MSc Chemistry) in the Institute of Science.

The Bhagwati and Mulk Raj Mahajan Scholarships have been set up as a tribute to the parents of Santosh Kayastha (Mahajan). The scholarship will be presented to a first-year female student of the Bachelor in Arts (BA LLB Hons) and a second-year student of the LLM (Master of Laws) programme, the statement read.