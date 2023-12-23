Shockingly, a 19-year-old college student from the Coimbatore district died allegedly due to an allergic reaction after eating parotta. During the preliminary investigation, the doctors at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) who performed the postmortem confirmed that they found the particles of parotta (aaida) in his lungs which might have led to breathing troubles for him, said a police officer.

However, the postmortem report which is expected to be handed over to the police in a couple of days would explain the exact cause of the death, the officer added. The deceased identified as Hemachandran (19) was the son of Ramasami from Karuvayurappan Nagar in Kanakkampalayam in Tirupur.

Hemachandran was pursuing second-year BTech from a private college near Sulur in Coimbatore district and he was staying at a rented house along with his friends at Kannampalayam. On the night of December 20, Hemachandran and his friends went to an eatery and had parottas for dinner, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

On the next morning around 7 am, he suddenly woke with breathing trouble and soon felt motionless. The friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead. Following this, the Sulur police sent the body to CMCH for postmortem, said the police sources.

As per police sources, the deceased had eaten parottas at night six months ago and it caused allergic reactions. Hence, he avoided eating maida products, especially parotta. However, despite the risks, he had eaten parotta.



Meanwhile, on December 21, the parents of the deceased raised doubts regarding his death as there was an injury found on his thumb. But later the police clarified that it was caused while he was taken to the hospital by friends on a bike.

The police registered a case under section 174 CrPC (Natural death) after the parents were convinced, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.