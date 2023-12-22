Global student accommodation platform University Living today, Thursday, December 21, said that it has partnered with international airlines Emirates and Etihad, along with travel and flight service providers MakeMyTrip, Thomas Cook, and Skyscanner to extend offers and discounts to students going to study overseas.



As per a report by PTI, this strategic collaboration aims to facilitate Indian students with offers and discounts as they embark on their journey to study abroad in the upcoming session in 2024. This was announced by the company in a statement released today.



"We are excited to collaborate with Emirates, Etihad, MakeMyTrip, Thomas Cook, and Skyscanner to offer exclusive benefits to Indian students pursuing education abroad," University Living Founder and CEO Saurabh Arora said.



"This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing the overall student experience and making their journey as seamless as possible. By providing special discounts and offers, we aim to ease the financial burden on students and their families as they embark to fulfil their potential," Arora further added.



University Living is a platform for international students to discover, compare and book the perfect accommodation for themselves. To make it easier this procedure could be completed from their native country itself for the duration of their university tenure.