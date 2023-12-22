Tamil Nadu's School Education Department will be conducting winter workshops for students studying in Classes VI to IX as a pilot initiative from December 26 to 29. The workshop will be conducted on topics including the basics of theatre, coding without computers, and foundational robotics, a report by The New Indian Express said.

The workshop will be conducted in four districts, Thanjavur, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Ramanathapuram, officials from the department informed. Ten students will be selected from each district for the workshop.

In the basics of theatre, the students will learn acting, scriptwriting, and performance, added TNIE. Coding without computers will enable students to learn and build code by using physical blocks and demonstrating the output of the code with a mobile app.

Robotics will immerse students in a world of automation and innovation, providing experience in designing real-life socially benefitting bots and devices.

Ramanathapuram CEO has been asked to procure robotic kits required for the workshop through tenders.

Moreover, the headmasters of the schools have been asked to ensure that students get a letter of consent from their parents, and CEOs were asked to ensure that students are accompanied by a female teacher in case there are girls among the selected students.

