Sri Sri University (SSU) hosted a national conference titled Environmental Challenges and the Way Forward for Mahanadi River in collaboration with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, under the patronage of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Public figures such as Prof (Dr) Tej Pratap, Former President of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and guest of honour, Dr Lingaraju Yale from Sri Sri Institute of River Rejuvenation and Prof Sanjay Patnaik, professor of Sambalpur University, Prof Anil Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academics from Sri Sri University graced this notable academic conference, alongside other dignitaries from Sri Sri University.

Professor RN Satapathy extended a cordial welcome to the esteemed guests, and Professor JP Bhatt, the Chief Organiser, provided the opening remarks during the event.

The Mahanadi River stands as a crucial lifeline for both Chhattisgarh and Odisha, serving as the primary water source for farmers and citizens. According to the results of the study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and American Public Health Association (APHA), the quality of water in the Mahanadi River slightly deviates from potable conditions at certain stages. This concerning trend of rising pollution in the Mahanadi has prompted a concerted effort for action.

The conference offered a platform for diverse presentations and research reports, addressing critical Mahanadi River issues while emphasising pathways for its sustainable revival. Delegates drew inspiration from global initiatives, exploring nature-based solutions for the river's environmental rejuvenation. Discussions delved into strategic solutions, including extensive research on sand mining regulations, and other complexities aimed at unlocking the river's potential for future generations.

Key discussions revolved around charting a holistic course for Mahanadi's rejuvenation, encompassing unique island ecosystems, mangrove preservation, and a collective mission for a healthier river in which valuable insights were shared by Prof BR Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Sri University and a patron. The Sri Sri Institute of River Rejuvenation presented forward-thinking approaches for sustainable river management, stressing the need for dynamic strategies to ensure the river's well-being.