Due to a cold-wave-like situation in Jharkhand, all government and private schools in the state will remain closed from December 26 to 31, announced an official notification.

"In view of increasing effect of cold wave in the state, all categories of government, non-government aided/unaided including minority schools and all private schools running in the state will remain closed from December 26 to December 31," according to a notification from the school education and literacy department.

As per the reports, the minimum temperature hovered between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, December 20.

Garhwa recorded the state's lowest temperature at 6.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Daltonganj at 7.9 degrees Celsius.

State capital Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Ramgarh registered 8.5 degrees Celsius, Bokaro 8.5, Chaibasa 8.6 and Jamshedpur 10.7 degrees Celsius.

"Keeping in mind the secondary and higher secondary board examinations, the concerned schools may conduct classes from classes 10 to 12 as per the requirement," the notification further added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab and Haryana during the next five days.