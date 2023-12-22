The All India Students Union (AISU) expressed concerns over the lack of progress in the investigation into the incident of alleged harassment of students at Bengaluru’s PES University.

In a press release dated Thursday, December 21, AISU National Vice-President Sai Krishna said, "Over a week ago, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had issued a notice to the District Magistrate to investigate complaints that the management at PES University harassed students and one of such harassment resulted in the death of Aditya Prabhu. However, even after the stipulated one week period, we have received no update on the investigation or action taken."

To recall, the concerns regarding alleged mental and institutional harassment being faced by students at PES University started after Aditya Prabhu, a 19-year-old student, jumped to his death at the reputed engineering institute in July 2023.

Sai Ram B, Head of the Media Division at AISU, said, "We all stand against the toxicity of classrooms and our fight against it has just begun. We will continue to fight for Aditya Prabhu and every other student who has succumbed to toxic classrooms. The probe against PES university should be conducted and the report must be made public."

The student group has demanded urgent intervention by state authorities to ensure a speedy, fair and sensitive investigation into this shameful incident.