Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of trying to precipitate a conflict in the state and said the student community maintained restraint and evaded his trap, a report by The New Indian Express said.

Addressing the media in connection with the Nava Kerala Sadas, the CM said that the governor used bad words against the student's organization, but the students did not stoop to his level.

"The governor's act shows that he's involved in disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in the state. He tried to ignite conflict. But the student community restrained themselves and hence the governor could not ignite a conflict of the level that he wants to see happen," the CM said.

Vijayan also tried to draw a parallel between the ongoing protests by various opposition parties and said the communal forces were trying to plug the progress made in the state's higher education sector and the UDF was justifying their acts.

"Regarding the row over Senate nominations, they (UDF) are asking what is wrong in that. It needs to be known whether any communication had taken place between them. They are justifying all the unjustifiable things," he said.

Pinarayi also tried to link the speech of Opposition Leader VD Satheesan during the Youth Congress Secretariat march with the protests taking place against the Nava Kerala Sadas, TNIE added.

Satheesan had warned of retaliation if those who had attacked the Youth Congress members were not arrested. He said efforts are on to implement what the Opposition Leader has said and his words were an incitement to riot.

Reacting to a question, the CM once again justified the attack on Youth Congress protests by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members and maintained that it was a life-saving act.