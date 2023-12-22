A shocking incident has come forward from Karnataka’s Andrahalli village where Government school students were allegedly asked to clean toilets. The incident caught attention when a video of the said incident went viral on social media.

Following the incident, parents of students expressed outrage and staged a protest outside the school campus demanding strict action against its administration, PTI stated.

The education department has now suspended the headmistress of the school, officials said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru that he had called a meeting at 3 pm today, Friday, December 22, to inquire about the incident and assured strict action in the matter.

“I will inquire about it and get the actual report. There was another similar incident in the past and we have taken legal action against it,” he said.

Noting that children should be raised properly and made strong, Shivakumar said there are arrangements to clean toilets in schools.

“We shouldn't misuse the children. Earlier NSS, Seva Dal camps used to give training for kids to clean the garden, planting the saplings but we haven't given anyone permission to rope in children for cleaning the toilets,” he pointed out.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa condemned the incident and termed it 'shocking' and 'deplorable', added PTI.

Earlier this month, the principal and two staff members of a school in Kolar district were also suspended over allegations that a few students were made to clean the soak pit on the school premises.