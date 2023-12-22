A 17-year-old boy in Karnataka’s Udupi district died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, December 20. The student was studying in the first year of Pre-University College (PUC).

The deceased has been identified as Afkar, a first-year PU student at Milagres PU College, Kallianpura, reported The New Indian Express.

According to sources, Afkar had undergone treatment for his heart-related ailment in Bengaluru on December 6, and he was discharged from the hospital on December 18.

It is said that he continued to suffer from heart-related ailments and suddenly, he felt uneasiness. He was shifted to the hospital immediately, but he breathed his last while on the way to the hospital, TNIE added.

Afkar was an active member of the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India. He had done his SSLC from Salihath Group of Institutions, Hoode.

SIO State Secretary Afwan Hoode, and Udupi District President of SIO, Ayan Malpe, also condoled the death of Afkar.

As per a recent survey, more young people are experiencing brain stroke, cardiac arrest, and heart attacks in India since the COVID-19 outbreak. The latest survey has confirmed that there has been a 21 per cent increase in people who have had one or more of their close contacts experience brain stroke, cardiac arrest, heart attack, and cancer acceleration in the past year.