The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi students have received around 1,050 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), with around 1,000 students being uniquely selected after the conclusion of Phase 1 of the placement season for the academic year 2023-24, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Over 50 international offers (including PPOs) were received by students from around 20 international organisations across geographies spanning Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Top recruiters on the campus in this phase in terms of the number of students offered jobs include Air India, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj Auto, and Ola Electric.

Speaking about the ongoing placement season, Prof R Ayothiraman, Professor Incharge, Office of Career Services (OCS), said, "Though it was anticipated to be a difficult year, we have done reasonably well in Phase 1 of the placement session. We gratefully appreciate the recruiters believing in our students' talent and potential and providing offers at this scale. We congratulate the students for being strong and giving their best."

As per the report shared by the IIT on Thursday, the students are mostly placed in Core (Technical) sector, followed by the IT sector, which is also core to some departments like Computer Science, Mathematics and Computing and so so. Further, roles in Management are core to students in the Management Studies Department.

Dr Anishya O Madan, Industrial Liaison Officer, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi, said, "As expected this year, the core sector has picked up more students than previous years. We wish to thank and acknowledge all participating recruiting organisations for reposing their faith in our students. We welcomed recruiters hiring across domains. We look forward to this positive hiring trend continuing for the rest of the season."

The Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi, is striving to get more and more companies/profiles in Phase 2, which would start in mid-January, Prof Ayothiraman added.

The placement season spans from December to May for the full-time hiring of the institute's undergraduate and postgraduate students.

As of now, more than 370 organisations across sectors offering 700-plus job profiles have registered to hire IIT Delhi students. Of these, processes have been completed for over 450 job profiles in this phase; others will be scheduled in the next phase, Dr Madan added.

The efforts of the entire OCS team, including staff, student coordinators, and volunteers, coupled with the industry players across multiple domains resulted in a conduct of the selection processes.

