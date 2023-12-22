WorldQuant, a global quantitative asset management firm, announced the completion of the 2023 International Quant Championship (IQC). The three-stage, team-based quant competition took place on WorldQuant’s BRAIN platform, where over 30,000 participants from 100+ countries-built alphas and competed for cash prizes from a pool of over $100,000. Nihar Patel and Vaibhav Gupta, the talented young students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi emerged as the winners of 2023 International Quant Championship organised by WorldQuant Asset Management.

As many as 12 teams from 12 countries, including Canada, China, Hungary, India, Malaysia, UK, US, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam, participated in the 2023 IQC finals, the last of the three stages of the competition. The highest scoring national and regional teams from stage two were invited to the Bahamas to participate in a live challenge and presentation to determine the overall IQC winners. Participants were judged based on the criteria of their alpha creation and diversification approach, originality of ideas, logic of their selections and alpha performance.

“At WorldQuant, we are continually seeking ways to expand access to opportunities for talent worldwide,” said Igor Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WorldQuant. “The impressive turnout of competitors in the IQC exemplified the Caliber of quantitative talent across the world. Their hard work and innovative ideas were inspiring, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for WorldQuant BRAIN and quants worldwide.”