Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM), Gurugram hosted its second International Winter Business School Conference (WBSC-2023) at its Gurugram campus on December 20 and 21, 2023. The conference, with the theme Managing Businesses for a Sustainable Future: G-20 and Beyond, was led from the front by convenors Dr Jagriti Arora (in the area of Finance) and Dr Vishal Dagar (in the area of Economics), and was a platform for academicians – both national and international, as well as industry practitioners and government representatives from India to explore innovative theories and applications of sustainability in various domains of management practice.

With this conference, which saw participation from nearly 100 delegates, GLIM has reinforced its standing as a leading academic and research institute in the sphere of sustainable business practices, to offer to industry not only competent and environmentally responsible management professionals but also intellectual capital in all spheres of sustainability.

The conference saw more than 20 paper presentations by researchers and academics from across the country on various themes of sustainability management functions such as Finance, Marketing, Operations, and Human Resource Management.

The three best paper awards were given to Amrita Pani (BITS Pilani, Hyderabad) for her paper on An Insight Into the Emissions: A Case Study of Decades of Emissions in India, Akshaya Kr Mishra (Jaipuria Institute of Management) for his paper titled Role of Financial Planning Well Being: The Mediating Role of Perceived Risk, and Shriya Sharma (University of Jammu) for her paper on Analysing the Framework of Turnover Intentions and Work Behaviour: Role of Ambidextrous Learning and Psychological Capital.