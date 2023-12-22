The Gujarat government, today Friday, December 22, launched a supplementary textbook on the Bhagavad Gita to be added to the curriculum of Classes VI to VIII from the next academic year.



Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya said the decision has been taken under the framework of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 drafted by the Centre three years ago, as per a report by PTI.



The state education department has taken a decision under the NEP 2020 "to include the spiritual principles and values embodied in 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' as a supplementary textbook in the curriculum of Class 6 to Class 8", Pansheriya said in a post on micro-blogging site, X.



Thanking Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the decision, he further said, "Through this academic decision, students will feel proud and connected to the rich, diverse, ancient culture and knowledge systems and traditions of India through the teachings of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita."



The supplementary textbook on the revered scripture, which is part of the epic Mahabharata, will instill moral values among students, he said.



The textbook was launched on the occasion of Gita Jayanti, added PTI.



Talking to reporters later, Pansheriya said this is the first part of the textbook which is meant for the students of Classes VI to VIII and will be soon sent to schools across the state. Two more parts, for students of Classes IX to XII, will be made available soon, said the minister.



An education department resolution introducing the Bhagavad Gita in schools as a prayer programme and verse recitation, among other activities, was challenged in the Gujarat High Court. The HC had, however, declined to stay the resolution, and the matter is still pending in the court.