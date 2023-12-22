Several students' organisations under the banner of All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) staged a rally in Itanagar, on Friday, December 22, protesting the murder of former Congress MLA Yumsem Matey.

On December 16, Matey was shot dead by unknown assailants near the Indo-Myanmar border in the Lazu circle of Tirap district, as per a report by PTI.

Matey, a former Congress legislator, along with three of his followers had gone to the village for some personal work when someone took him towards a jungle on some pretext and fired at him killing him on the spot.

Denouncing the act of rebel groups in the three districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, hundreds of students marched from Akashdeep complex to Raj Bhavan holding anti-insurgency banners and placards, informed PTI.

The protesting students later submitted a five-point memorandum to Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd).

The demands of the students' organisations include securing peace and normalcy in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region, to fasttrack the investigation of the MLA killing case through NIA.

They also demanded the immediate release of the village chief of Chop village in Longding district, the sealing of the international border and expelling of insurgent groups to secure peace in the TCL region and three battalion forces to check cross-border crimes in each district.

The state government, on Thursday, December 21, decided to transfer the case relating to the brutal killing of Matey, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The government has requested the Union Home Ministry to take up the matter with the NIA to probe the incident, following a request from the state police department, Deputy Secretary in the Home Department, Likha Sampu said in a statement.