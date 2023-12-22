The Dean of Grant Government Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals (GGMC JJH), Dr Pallavi Saple, speaking to EdexLive said that the inquiry committee constituted by the Director of Medical Education has submitted its report and the final verdict is awaited. To recall, the junior residents of the Dermatology Department of the college complained to the dean on December 9 about the alleged harassment and mental torture by the Head of the Department, Dr Mahendra Kura.

Following this, the 21 junior residents of the department along with the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) have started a continuous mass leave from December 18 demanding the removal of the HoD. Disclosing the timeline of the progress in the inquiry, the Dean told EdexLive, "On the late night of December 9, I received a complaint from the JRs announcing a mass leave against the alleged suffering at the hands of the HoD of Dermatology. The immediate next day, a primary inquiry committee was formed to look into the matter."

"However, it was aborted within an hour as the Director of Medical Education initiated a state-level committee to pursue the inquiry," she added. Further, she shared with EdexLive that the HoD has applied for leave from December 21 till January 4, which has been granted.

As the report's final verdict is awaited, the dean has declined to comment on the JRs' allegation of harassment and mental torture at the hands of the HoD. When asked if there were any complaints from the JRs earlier, Dean Dr Saple said, "As per my knowledge, no written complaints have been registered."

Additionally, when EdexLive tried to ask about the alleged resignation of two faculty members after Dr Kura took charge as HoD at the college, Dr Saple asserted that this information had to be verified.

MARD's new statement

On the late night of December 21, MARD issued a statement highlighting the delay in the progress of the course of action.

"Following the letter's release, a committee was formed the next day, which included Dr. Chandanwala Sir and Dr. VP Kale Sir, both of whom worked in JJ Hospital while Dr. Kura was a professor here. We are uncertain about their potential connections. During the inquiry committee, we observed an attempt to downplay the situation," the letter.

Further alleging that the inquiry committee has made an attempt to downplay the situation, the statement read, "When discussing mental torture, the committee stated, "This has happened to us too. It has been going on for years." Even when addressing mismanagement, deaths, and other serious issues, they attempted to pacify us, creating a perceived bias."

"We are experiencing significant academic and professional setbacks, enduring mental stress that escalates daily. We brought this situation to the government's attention, trusting the process, but such a delay in such a grave matter is unexpected, especially when the careers of all 21 residents are at stake," the letter.

The association has called for a mass strike on December 28 if their demand for the removal of HoD is not met.