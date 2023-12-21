Sports For All (SFA), one of India's largest tech-enabled multi-sport school competition platforms, has set a new benchmark in discovering and empowering young sporting talent, through SFA Championships. With a commitment to host championships in ten cities this year, SFA has successfully concluded six SFA Championships in 60 days in cities namely Indore, Dehradun, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai.

In just about two months, the SFA Championships inspired more than 80,000 athletes from over 3,000 schools, fueling their sporting ambitions and contributing to India's untapped sporting potential.

The SFA Championships are enabling school sporting competition at a scale never witnessed in the country, especially for multi-sports and backed by technology. This city-based model celebrated the indomitable spirit of sportsmanship, discovering talent that will contribute to the future of the sporting ecosystem.

The initial six cities of the SFA Championships have discovered the “number one school in sports” across the cities of Indore, Dehradun, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai. Delhi Public School (Nipania) in Indore, Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun, Cambridge Court World School in Jaipur, Vignan Bo Tree School (Nizampet) in Hyderabad, Vidya Valley School (Sus) in Pune, and Don Bosco International School (Matunga) in Mumbai bagged the prestigious title of “number one school in sports”, in the respective cities.

True to the endeavor of giving youth inspiring and joyful sporting experiences, SFA Championships transformed iconic sporting venues in each city for school athletes to play. Stadiums like the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (in Balewadi) Pune, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Gachibowli Sports Complex in Hyderabad, Abhay Prashal Sports Club and Basketball Complex, Indore, and Shahaji Raje Krida Sankul (Sports Complex) in Andheri fostered a conducive environment for sporting excellence.