The National Medical Commission (NMC) has called all the medical colleges and universities across the country, to provide information on an approximate number of 2018 MBBS batch students doing internships after passing the Final Main Examination and the internship completion date, through a notice dated December 21.

This is being done to assess the time schedule for completion of internship for the 2018 MBBS batch, in order for them to appear for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024.

The commission is circulating a Google Form link for the registrars of all colleges and universities for this purpose. The last date for the submission of the form is December 25, the notice released by NMC stated.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the time schedule for admission and completion of courses including internship has been affected. Hence, to assess the completion of internship of MBBS students of 2018 batch in order to conduct NEET PG-2024, all the Universities are requested to fill in the Google Form as per link given below latest by 25.12.2023,” the notice read.

Medical colleges and universities can visit the official NMC website, www.nmc.org.in, to get the link to the Google Form