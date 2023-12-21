Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bengaluru announced the first of its kind, MIQ (MAHE B’LRU INTERSCHOOL QUIZ), which will unite bright minds from different schools for a day of intellectual competition and fellowship. The semifinals and grand finale will conclude on January 5, 2024 at MAHE Bangalore campus. Exciting rewards are up for grabs, with the top prize being Rs 1,50,000, the second prize being Rs 1,00,000, and the third place being Rs 50,000.

The quiz is inviting students of Class XI and XII from more than 3,000 schools. A total of six plus teams will qualify for the final round. Travel and stay of the finalists and their guardians will be sponsored by MAHE Bengaluru.

This Inter-School Quiz serves as a platform to celebrate knowledge, critical thinking, and teamwork among students from different schools in our community.

Each school can nominate a team of two members. Cities have been divided into six zones: East, Central, West, North, South, and Bengaluru zones. Zonal rounds begin from December 22 and will go on till the 30. This will be followed by the finale round on January 5 which promises a dynamic showdown, featuring 48 finalists.

Excited about the forthcoming quiz, Prof Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru said, “As we eagerly anticipate the MAHE Bengaluru Interschool Quiz, I am thrilled at the prospect of witnessing a dynamic exchange of ideas, knowledge, and intellectual energy. MIQ is not merely an event; it is a celebration of the vibrant intellectual culture that we strive to cultivate at MAHE Bengaluru. It symbolises our commitment to fostering a love for learning, collaboration, and innovation among the future leaders who will shape our society.”