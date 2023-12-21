A new notice released by the National Medical Commission (NMC) announced that the last date for admission into Postgraduate Super Special Courses will be December 31, 2023.

The PG Super Speciality Courses for the current academic year session, that is, for 2023-24, have already commenced from last month, November 25, 2023, the notice informed.

The Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2000 (PGMER- 2000), as amended from time to time, stipulates the date of starting of the academic session and duration of Postgraduate courses. However, due to the COVID-19 situation, the academic sessions for PG courses could not start as per the PGMER-2000 in the past three years.

“For the current academic session i.e. for 2023-24, the Postgraduate Super Special Courses have already commenced from 25.11.2023 and last date admission will be 31st December 2023,” the notice dated December 21, released by the NMC Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), read.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end round two of the counselling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Super Speciality (NEET-SS 2023), today, on December 21, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for counselling can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The payment facility will close at 3 pm on December 21, 2023.