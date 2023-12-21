Several delegates from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) prevented the entry of a section of Senate members at Calicut University campus in Kerala on Thursday, December 21, alleging their Sangh Parivar background.

A report by PTI revealed that the protesters blocked the gates of the hall of the university when the members reached there to attend the meeting. However, they allowed the entry of Senate members, excluding those allegedly linked to Sangh Parivar.

SFI stated that the Sangh Parivar nominees would never be allowed into the hall where the Senate is meeting, and they assert that this stance will be implemented.

The members had come to attend the first meeting of the new Senate nominated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The protesting SFI workers were later removed by police.

The SFI has alleged that half of the newly nominated members of the Senate are supporters of the Sangh Parivar, added PTI.

The university witnessed a massive protest by the SFI a few days ago when state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited Kozhikode and stayed at the University Guest House.

The left-wing student outfit has been protesting and accusing Governor Khan of attempting to saffronise the state's education sector.