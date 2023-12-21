A protest march organised by the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) to the office of the Director General of Police turned violent today, Thursday, December 21, leading to clashes between the police and protesting students.

The protest was organised condemning the alleged attacks on KSU and Youth Congress activists by members of the ruling CPI(M), its youth outfit Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Chief Minister's gunman, reported PTI.

The Youth Congress had marched to the Secretariat on Wednesday, December 20, to protest their alleged manhandling.

Allegedly, a protesting KSU worker hurled chilli powder at the police, prompting the police to respond with a lathi charge.

KPCC General Secretary Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA, who had been present since the beginning of the march, attempted to intervene and was allegedly beaten up by the police, added PTI.

According to police sources, 15 student activists, including three with injuries requiring hospitalisation, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Kuzhalnadan criticised the police's use of force, claiming that the violence occurred without any provocation.

Despite water cannons being used initially to disperse the crowd, the chilli-throwing incident escalated tensions. In response, the police charged the students, which resulted in injuries to many.

After the clash, members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) took to the streets, alleging that a KSU activist had slapped a union member.

They demanded police action and threatened to go on strike if the alleged perpetrator was not arrested, PTI further added.