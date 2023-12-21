The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will reconsider all proctorial inquiries initiated against the four students' union representatives and 12 hostel presidents for holding a protest against water shortage, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit informed on Thursday, December 21.



As per a report by PTI, the representatives of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and the hostel presidents received an inquiry notice last month for the protest outside the vice-chancellor's residence on September 19.



The students' body, however, said it was not happy with the "little" consolation.



In a meeting with the JNUSU and the hostel presidents on Monday, December 18, the vice-chancellor assured to reconsider an appeal by the JNUSU to withdraw proctorial inquiries at the appeal stage initiated against the students over the water shortage protest. However, no clarity was given on the other ongoing inquiries by the administration.



"We, the hostel presidents of JNU, convened with the Vice-Chancellor on December 18 in anticipation of addressing pressing issues affecting the hostel community. The Vice-Chancellor informed us that all proctorial notices will be reconsidered at an appeal stage," a statement by the hostel presidents submitted to the VC on December 15, said.



The JNUSU has called for a torch march on December 23 on the campus demanding the withdrawal of the Chief Proctor Office manual which penalises protests in selected areas of the campus, closing of all proctorial inquiries, and commencement of students' union elections, added PTI.



The students also alleged that while the VC acknowledged the issue of the water crisis faced by students in several hostels and "vaguely" assured to take action, no clear detail or plan was given citing a "lack of funds".