Various student unions gave a call on December 20 announcing Mashal Juloos (Torch Procession) on December 23 against the Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) new Chief Proctor Office (CPO) Manual. According to the poster which EdexLive has access to, the juloos will be held at 5.30 pm from Ganga Dhaba to Chandrabhaga.

For the same, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), Hostel Presidents, All India Students' Association (AISA), All India Students' Federation (AISF), All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), RJD's CRJD (Rashtriya Janta Dal's Chhatra RJD), Collective, DISHA, Democratic Students Federation (DSF), JNUTSA, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Progressive Students' Association (PSA), SCS and Students' Federation of India (SFI) are joining the procession.

The demands of the students include:

— Cease all ongoing inquiries against students by the CPO on protest demonstrations and related matters

— Rescind all disciplinary actions against students ordered by the CPO this semester

— Withdraw the CPO Manual titled 'Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct of Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University'

— Immediate announcement of the JNUSU election

CPO Mannaul

The new CPO Manual was approved and it came into effect on November 24. This manual encompasses rules and regulations to be followed during proctorial hearings. This CPO manual was condemned by JNUSU on December 11, they called it “arbitrary, partisan, dictatorial”.

For more about the CPO Manual criticism, read https://www.edexlive.com/ campus/2023/dec/11/arbitrary- partisan-dictatorial-jnu- students-union-slams-new-cpo- manual-39242.html