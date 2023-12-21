Keeping the interest of patients at the core and with an aim to fostering academic and research initiatives for greater benefit of the society, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has entered into an understanding with the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre (HBCH and MPMMCC), Varanasi.

The understanding signed on Tuesday in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain and Dr Satyajit Pradhan, Director, HBCH and MPMMCC, aims to take the benefit of advanced and state-of-the-art medical facilities to a larger number of people, while benefiting from each other’s strengths and specialisations. Prof Rajendra Badwe, Professor Emeritus and Former Director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, was also present on the occasion.

As per the MoU, patients undergoing treatment at the Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, will now be able to get special investigations done which are not available in BHU, at special subsidised rates. The rates have already been worked out by HBCH and MPMMCC for IMS patients. The understanding also paves the way for a credit treatment facility for BHU employees and their dependents through the process of empanelment as per CGHS. Both institutions will formalise the modalities in that regard.

The institutions have also decided to carry out joint academic and research activities for the greater benefit of the society. The MoU provides for combined research endeavours in all branches of Science, Engineering, Medicine and other interdisciplinary areas. This means that the collaboration isn’t confined only to medical research or health sciences. Additionally, it offers exchange of students, faculty and researchers.

Besides, medical staff of both institutions will also be provided an opportunity to work for specified durations at the other institute so as to adapt to best practices and improve patient care and services. Faculty and researchers of the institutes will now be able to use infrastructure at the other institute for research and academic purposes.