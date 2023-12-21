Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the distribution of tabs to Class VIII students in the Chintapalle town of Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Thursday, December 21, marking his birthday.

While addressing the students and parents, the chief minister said that the children are our future and the government has been spending huge amounts on educational reforms to turn the students into global products, reported ANI.

"The distribution of tabs, worth Rs 620 crore to 4,34,285 students, will take place for the next ten days across the state and MLAs, school teachers and Education Department officials will oversee the distribution in every mandal," said the CM.

He said that each tab is worth Rs 33,000 including BYJU'S content worth Rs 15, 500 and reiterated that investment in education is a productive investment in future human resources.

The study material-loaded tabs would guide the students as tutors and change their future for good.

The tabs would contain useful applications like AI (Artificial Intelligence)-aided doubt-clearance and learning foreign languages apps, he said, stating that they would work like teachers and help students improve their knowledge.

This is the second consecutive year that the tabs are being distributed to the students of Class VIII, ANI's report added.

The CM further added that state the government will introduce future skills like training for students of Classes VIII and above from next academic year so that they will learn advanced subjects like Cyber Security, Virtual Reality, AI, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality and Data and Robotic Analytics along with IB (International Baccalaureate) syllabus and efforts are on to appoint tutors and train them.

"With TOEFL training being given to students from Class III onwards, the introduction of bilingual textbooks and more and more students joining English medium schools, government schools are competing with corporate schools," he said.