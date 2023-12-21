Amazon India announces the second edition of Pratidhi Scholarship Program (2023-24) and felicitation of over 60 school children in Bengaluru. Under this programme, 1079 children of drivers at Amazon were shortlisted based on the socio-economic parameters, in the category of Class III to XII.

Apart from Bengaluru, felicitation ceremonies are being conducted in two other locations across India including in Pune and Delhi. With an initial target of 1000 beneficiaries for 2023, Pratidhi 2.0 was rolled out in July 2023 and is being supported by Buddy4Study Foundation. A maximum of two children of eligible driver partner were eligible for receipt of the scholarship

Drivers, being the critical part of last mile business unit at Amazon, their wellness was conceptualised under multiple initiatives under Driver Experience programme. In a more focused approach, Pratidhi Scholarship was introduced in 2022 which is an indirect financial support focused on drivers’ families where the provision of scholarships for their children was announced. This year, Amazon received over 3000 plus registrations, followed by complete applications submission from around 1,200 applicants. As many as 1,079 successful applicants were selected on first-come first serve basis.



Applauding Amazon’s unique initiative, Dr G Manjunath, Additional Labour Commissioner, Government of Karnataka said, “We welcome programmes such as Amazon’s Pratidhi Program, which focus on worker welfare. It is a commendable step by the company towards safeguarding the interests of the driver partners associated with them. This is in line with Government of Karnataka's efforts to provide basic minimum social security to gig workers and to ensure that all workers benefit from economic and social empowerment, in line with the aspirations of our constitutional spirit.”