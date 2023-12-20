The three-day International Conference on Marketing Innovation (ICMI), hosted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur in collaboration with the Earl V Snyder Innovation Management Center, Whitman School of Management, Syracuse University (USA), concluded at the IIM Kashipur campus on December 18, 2023.

The closing ceremony, attended by guests and participants, marked the culmination of insightful discussions, engaging workshops, and the exchange of groundbreaking ideas in marketing and innovation. Seven participants received Best Paper Awards, one in each of the seven tracks organised during the three-day conference.

The ICMI conference, inaugurated on December 16, brought together leading experts, scholars, and industry professionals worldwide to explore and discuss cutting-edge strategies, trends, and breakthroughs in marketing and innovation. The conference featured thought-provoking keynotes, interactive workshops, and research presentations from scholars showcasing their innovative ideas.

Prof Kulbhushan Balooni, Director, IIM Kashipur, and Prof SP Raj, Director, Earl V Snyder Innovation Management Center, Syracuse University (USA), and other distinguished guests, graced the valedictory session, expressing their satisfaction with the outcomes of the conference.

During the three-day ICMI conference, various tracks were organised, covering topics such as Sustainability & Marketing, Consumer Well-being in Emerging Markets, Product Development & Marketing Strategy, Technological Innovation in Marketing, and many others.