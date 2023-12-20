The Telangana High Court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Tuesday, December 19, issued a directive to the state government to install one sanitary napkin vending machine in each government junior college across Telangana. This move aims to provide essential hygiene facilities for the benefit of the girl students.

The court has instructed the government to submit a compliance report within three months. Expressing displeasure, CJ Alok Aradhe expressed dissatisfaction with the government pleaders and special government pleaders for repeated excuses in PILs (Public Interest Litigations) and writ petitions, specifically criticising delays blamed on changes in the government, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, he said, "Construction of toilets in government junior colleges has nothing to do with the change in government. This is not a policy decision. How much time will you take for the construction of toilets? Do you require 20 years to construct a toilet?"

The Division Bench took up the matter based on a PIL converted from a news report on protests at Government Junior College, Saroornagar, where one defunct toilet served 700 girls. Earlier, the bench had directed the state government to ensure the construction of sufficient toilets in the Government Junior College, Saroornagar, following reports that female students were not attending classes during their menstruation cycle due to inadequate facilities.

Although the initial order was specific to Saroornagar, the CJ later extended it to all government junior colleges across the state. In response to the court's directive, the Commissioner of the Intermediate Board filed a counter-affidavit, stating that the government had sanctioned Rs 10.256 crore for the construction of toilets in 41 government junior colleges in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Additionally, Rs 27.55 crore was allocated for the construction of 599 toilet blocks in 300 government junior colleges statewide. The court adjourned the PIL for three months.