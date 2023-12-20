"Getting an education is a must for every human being," said Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) Prof Battu Satyanarayana on December 18. Inaugurating a five-day Micro Planning for Village Development Camp organised by the Department of Social Work Department of the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) at Ganjbabalad village of Kalaburagi taluk, Prof Battu Satyanarayana said, "If we educate our children, they will change the face of the village. The parents and the teachers should give priority to educating the children of their villages," as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the VC suggested making use of welfare schemes launched by the government like Jan Dhan Yojana, Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, Mudra Yojana and so on for the development of the village as well as for the improvement of the standard of living.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head of the Department of Social Work Department Prof Chennaveer RM said that this camp is being organised at Gunjbabalad to prepare the integrated village development plan and to educate the residents of Gunjbabalad to make effective use of this plan.

Resource persons from sectors related to health, education, skill development and livelihood will speak on topics like skill training, self-employment opportunities, entrepreneurship development, social and resource mapping, psycho-social issues of elders, early motherhood challenges and so on, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

A faculty of Social Administration at Thammasat University, Thailand, Dr Mahesh Chougule, was the chief guest at the programme and lauded CUK for taking an active part in rural development. Others who were present at the event include Panchayath Development Officer Vidyarani, SDMC Chairman Mantesh Singe, Laxmiputra Yenkachi, Prof Pavitra Alur, Sivamoorthy M, Chitakala Venkareddy, villagers and students.