Today, December 20, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed Rs 43 crore under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Devena scheme and financial incentive to eligible Civil Services aspirants under the Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam. Under the Jaganna Videshi Vidya Devena scheme, the CM credited Rs 42 crore to 390 eligible poor students to fund their overseas education, as stated in a report by PTI.

Addressing the beneficiaries and officials across the state, Reddy said, "The government has been implementing the scheme to prevent the parents of overseas education aspirants from falling into a debt trap."

Financial incentive to civil services aspirants

The Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam offered a financial incentive of Rs 1 crore to 106 aspirants preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations. In this regard, Reddy noted that the Civil Services incentive was released for the first time, highlighting that the two schemes would assure the aspirants' parents that the government would support them in fulfilling their dreams.

Additionally, the CM observed the state will reimburse Rs 9.5 crore as tuition fees to 51 students, who obtained admissions in American colleges for this spring. As per the CM, the Andhra Pradesh government spent Rs 107 crore on 408 students from the marginalised communities to fund their overseas education.

Eligible students from SC (Scheduled Castes), ST (Scheduled Tribes), BC (Backward Classes), minority and economically backward castes can receive up to Rs 1.25 crore for overseas education under the Jaganna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme. Similarly, the government will also reimburse Rs 1 lakh for eligible aspirants who cleared UPSC preliminary examinations and Rs 50,000 for Mains examinations towards their preparation expenses, as stated in a report by PTI.