Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked among the top 10 universities in India according to NIRF 2023, and Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (Renault Nissan Tech) have joined hands in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a signing event at the university’s Coimbatore campus.

The MoU aims to foster collaboration in various domains, including placements, internships, elective courses, joint research projects, and the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and labs.

The event was graced by chief guest Debashis Bimalprakash Neogi, Managing Director, Renault Nissan Tech and the guest of honour Hirotake Harada, Senior Vice President – Engineering, Renault Nissan Tech along with other dignitaries, including C Parameswaran, Principal Director, Corporate and Industry Relations, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham; Suresh Kodoor, Director, Academia-Industry Partnership, CIR and Dr Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean of School of Engineering.

As part of this partnership, Renault Nissan Tech donated a test car to support Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s cutting-edge research initiatives and related fields. Joint elective courses emphasising in-depth studies will be initiated for automotive engineering. Launching of customised work integrated MTech programmes for industry professions on topics of Automotive Engineering and Thermal and Fluids Engineering is under consideration, working with Renault Nissan Tech.

Debashis Neogi, Managing Director, Renault Nissan Tech said, “Industry-academia collaboration is key in fostering talent, skilling and research in automotive technology and education. Our shared vision will aid us in this journey of creating cutting-edge solutions and knowledge exchange, forging a path to excellence, that will shape the future of the industry. Our agreement with Amrita University is a testimony of this collaboration.”