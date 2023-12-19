The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule. The interview schedule or personality test dates can be checked by candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.



Steps to download the UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule:

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, select the UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule link

3. A new PDF will appear where candidates can check the dates

4. Download the same for further reference



The interview for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will begin on January 2 and will end on February 16, 2024. A total of 1026 candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 am and for the afternoon session is 1 pm.



The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the interview which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express), as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

To recall, the UPSC Mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The result was declared on December 8, 2023. Those who have qualified Mains examination are eligible to appear for the personality test.