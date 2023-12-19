In a bid to bolster the pass percentage of last batch students of government schools who are appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations before switching over to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examinations from next academic year, the Directorate of School Education (DSE) in Puducherry unveiled a set of guide booklets for students of Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory (UT) today, December 19, to pass the SSLC examination, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Aimed at assisting particularly the weaker students, these booklets cover five subjects Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Tamil, and English. Chief Minister N Rangasamy unveiled these comprehensive booklets in the presence of Education Minister A Namassivayam and officials.

The booklets contain a range of questions and answers designed to aid the Class X students in preparing for the impending SSLC exams. They include common questions, probable questions, and their respective answers, intended to assist students in securing better marks and successfully passing the examination, said Namassivayam.

It may be noted that the pass percentage in government schools had experienced a decline, dropping to 78.92% in 2023 from 85.01% in 2022 and 94.85% in 2019. Notably, this decline was more pronounced in the Karaikal region. To address this downward trend in academic performance, the DSE conducted a thorough analysis and developed these guide booklets as a proactive solution.

"A team of expert teachers meticulously prepared subject-wise guide booklets with crucial questions and corresponding answers, including concise information to assist students," said P Priyartshny, emphasising the rigorous effort involved in their creation. Headed by a proficient headmaster, the team of five expert teachers, each possessing extensive experience in their respective subjects, worked on crafting these essential booklets, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

"Our primary goal was to ensure these booklets are tailored to be within the psychological comfort zone of students, presenting information in a precise and accessible format," remarked Sivaramareddy, Deputy Director (W) at SED.

Looking ahead to the next batch of Class X students set to appear for CBSE examinations, Namassivayam said that additional measures were being taken. "Special coaching has been arranged for the teachers in government schools to facilitate better preparation for the forthcoming CBSE examinations," Namassivayam said, underscoring the commitment to improving educational outcomes.