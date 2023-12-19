Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology (SMI) is celebrating its Annual Interim Festival, Interpretations, on December 22 and 23, at the MAHE Bengaluru Campus, in Devanahalli. As per the institute's note, this festival Interpretations is a one-of-its-kind showcase and is a culmination of a month-long festival of projects and performances.

This festival will witness the collective effort of over 450+ students collaborating with an eclectic mix of over 25 local and international artists. During the festival, the SMI students will present projects inspired by their experiences exploring diverse landscapes and communities across the country.

Additionally, Interpretations will involve collaborations between students and renowned artists, serving as a platform for various themes from climate change, AI (Artificial intelligence), and echolocation to interactive design.

Speaking about this, the Director of SMI, Dr Arindam Das said, “Our students have had the privilege of working with a multi-disciplinary artist, Kaldi Moss and multimedia designer, sound artist and dancer, Kunihiko Matsuo."