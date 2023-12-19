The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at the Grant Government Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai have called for an indefinite strike from Thursday, December 21 onwards, demanding the removal of the Head of the Department (HoD) for Dermatology, Dr Mahindra Kura.



Informing this, Dr Abhijit Helge, Vice-President of the association, told EdexLive, “All resident doctors, not only from the dermatology department, but other departments as well, will go on an indefinite strike on December 21. The strike only includes OPD (Outpatient Department) services, all other services including emergency services will continue as usual.”



The association had written a letter to the Dean on December 9 alleging mental torture and harassment by the HoD.



“Today it’s the day 11 of complaint but no significant development is seen in the issue and the demand is still unmet, residents of dept of Dermatology are on a mass leave and are under immense pressure,” another letter issued by the association today, December 19, read.



Following the complaint filed to the Dean on December 9, the association also announced a mass leave from Monday, December 18.



The MARD JJH has alleged that several resident doctors from the dermatology department have been facing mental torture and harassment at the hands of the HoD. In their complaint to the Dean, the resident doctors also mentioned that several threats have been issued by the HoD that they will be marked 'fail' in the MD Final Exam.



The association further informed that though the Principal Secretary of the Medical Education and Drugs Department, Dr Dinesh Waghmare visited the college on December 15 and assured the formation of a State Committee to investigate the matter, there has been no significant development so far.