Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration process for IGNOU January Admission 2024. The registration process has started for Online, ODL (Open Distance Learning)/Distance courses through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Those who are interested can now begin the registration process.



Steps to register for IGNOU January admissions 2024:

1. Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, select the IGNOU January Admission 2024 link

3. A new page appears

4. Select the required link from online and ODL options

5. Enter the required details

6. Fill out the application form

7. Pay the required application fee

8. Click on submit

9. Download the page for future reference



The last date to apply for the IGNOU January Admissions 2024 is January 31, 2024. A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee for the first semester/year at the time of admission. Before confirmation of admission, full programme fee paid shall be refunded and after confirmation of admission, Rs 500/ will be deducted within 15 days of confirmation of admission and Rs 1,000/- will be deducted within 16-90 days of confirmation of admission. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of IGNOU, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.