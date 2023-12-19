The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, proudly unveiled its new CA India logo at a recently held Global Professional Accountants Convention (GloPAC), in Gandhinagar.

The logo was launched by the august hands of the chief guest, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India, in the presence of guests of honour CA Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles and Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Higher Education, Government of Gujarat and the global CA Community.

The logo consists of the letters CA in blue with a tricolour tick mark (upside down) on a white background. The blue colour denotes creativity, innovativeness, knowledge, integrity, trust, truth, stability, and depth. The upside-down tick mark in tricolour, typically used by Chartered Accountants during audits, has been included to symbolise the wisdom and value of the professionals. India is added to the logo, which epitomises the institute’s commitment to the India first approach and commitment to serve the Indian economy in public interest.

Speaking on the ocassion, CA Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI, said, “We take pride in commemorating 75 years of unwavering trust and dedication as we unveil the new CA logo. This is not just a logo but it represents a proud identity of trust and excellence for members imbibing in them the Indian values, heritage and our commitment to be a steadfast partner in the nation’s progress. The New Logo symbolises India First Approach and reflects the accountancy profession’s unwavering commitment towards being a partner in nation building.”

On this proud moment, CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice-President, ICAI, said, “Chartered Accountants are contributing to the growth of the Indian economy like never before. On a global front, Indian Chartered Accountants act as ambassadors of India and help attract investment opportunities in the country. The New CA Logo will strengthen our vision of promoting the Indian accounting profession worldwide, upholding the highest standards of excellence, independence and integrity.”