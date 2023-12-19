Today, December 19, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the need for stakeholders to focus on the overall development of students and ensure that they not only acquire academic knowledge but also learn life skills. She was speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School (HPS), as stated in a report by PTI.

"While preparing the curriculum for the future, all stakeholders should keep in mind the overall development of students. It should be ensured that students not only gain academic knowledge but also learn life skills as well," the President stressed.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been designed with this objective, the president noted. She also emphasised the need for students to be sensitive to the needy in their surroundings. They should not only strive for their development but also for the progress of others, she added.

Urging the students to develop a passion for the things they do, Murmu said, "You can do the work which gives you happiness," as stated in a report by PTI.

The other dignitaries included Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, and Chief Secretary to Telangana Government, Education Department B Venkatesham, the statement issued by the school read.