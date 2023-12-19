The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) today, December 19, has reinstated controversial Prof T Samson as the Proctor. In a press note released by the university they state, “The University stated that Prof T Samson had an unblemished record as a teacher and an administrator in the University.”

To recall, Prof Smason was removed as a proctor and replaced by Prof T Srivani amidst student protests demanding his resignation. The protest stemmed from the sexual assault of a female student on October 18, leading to discontent among students who criticised the administration's delayed response. Accusing Prof Samson of inaction, they claimed his attitude towards the case was apathetic, describing it as a "small incident" during a student gathering. After his removal, the students viewed it as a partial fulfilment of their demands.

Although Prof Samson was removed from the position of Proctor, he was appointed as the Dean, Planning and Member, Executive Council, which the university, in today's press release, calls the “apex body of the University”. The statement attributes the position to his “sincerity and commitment to the progress of the University.”

The release also accuses newspapers of wrongly publishing that he was replaced as a Proctor in view of the false allegations received against him.

The EFLU administration mentions that Prof T Samson has been reinstated as the Proctor with immediate effect and the previous order, dated November 7, appointing another professor in his place stands rescinded.