A three-member delegation from Cameroon, led by Dr Honore Djomo Kamga, King of Bandjoun, visited the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA), Bhubaneswar, for two days to get first-hand knowledge of operating a medical college with a teaching hospital.

The king was accompanied by Prof (Dr) Maurice Kengne Kamga, Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, Hamburg, Germany and Innocent Takotue Fotso, Principal Founder of the Hanseatic Institute of Technical and Applied Sciences (HITAS), Douala in Cameroon.

The delegation, which went round the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medicine of SOA on Sunday, December 17, visited the SUM Ultimate Medicare on Monday. Later the visitors had an interaction with SOA’s Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak in the presence of SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda.

“What we have seen is quite impressive and we plan to set up a similar medical college with a hospital at Douala which is needed there,” Fotso said.

SOA had signed a MoU with HITAS on February 23 for cooperation in getting the Cameroonian students trained at SOA and pursuing different courses at the university. Presently, 27 students from the African nation are studying in SOA.

The King of Bandjoun said they would appreciate cooperation from SOA in the setting up of a medical college hospital in Cameroon. Besides, patients from Cameroon would visit the hospitals run by SOA in Bhubaneswar for treatment promoting medical tourism.

Prof Nanda said the delegation visited some of the SOA institutes to have first-hand knowledge as to how they functioned.

In the morning, the delegation visited the SOA National Institute of Law (SNIL) where the King of Bandjoun unveiled the book Surrogacy Laws in a Globalized World authored by Prof Sandipta Padhi, Assistant Professor in the institute, in the presence of Prof SAK Azad, Dean of SNIL, faculty members and students. Prof (Dr) Maurice Kamga also delivered a talk on The ABC of International Laws for the Sea.

Prof Nachieketa K Sharma, SOA’s Director, International Relations and University Outreach Program, welcomed the dignitaries and accompanied them during their visit to different institutions of the university.