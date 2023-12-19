Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked among the top 10 universities in India according to NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) 2023, inaugurated the International Network for Sustainable Innovation and Resilient Futures (SustIN). The network formed by Amrita’s UNESCO Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development was launched during a two-day symposium on the occasion of the UN International Day of Mountains.

Currently, the network comprises 60 institutional partners from 24 countries including 36 UNESCO Chairs.

This virtual event aimed at bringing together the UNESCO Chairs, institutional partners, and organisations from around the world who are committed to creating a sustainable future for all; providing a common platform to outline the network's objectives, highlight focus areas, discuss upcoming events, strengthen collaborations, and build partnerships.

The event was graced by chief guest Tim Curtis, Head, Director and UNESCO Representative, UNESCO New Delhi Regional Office along with other dignitaries including Gopinathan Achamkulangare, Inspector, Joint Inspection Unit of the United Nations System; Sampoojya Swami Amritaswaroopananda Puri, Civil 20 India 2023 Troika Member, President, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham; Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, UNESCO Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation & Development; and Dr Joost Monks, Executive Director of the Humanitarian Quality Assurance Initiative, Switzerland and Advisor, UNESCO Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development.

During the inaugural event, Tim Curtis, Head, Director, and UNESCO Representative at the UNESCO New Delhi Regional Office, expressed, “We are all too aware of the multitude of concurrent and compounding challenges we are facing today. Achieving the agenda of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which we now understand are well off track, will require innovation. Indeed, innovation will be key to responding and catching up on these challenges. It’s been said necessity is the mother of invention, and today’s world has so many needs. So, this network is highly timely to remain relevant, open-minded, and flexible to the uncertain and ever-evolving world that we are living in today.”