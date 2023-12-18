Addressing the 69th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur today, December 18, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the use of technology for promoting social justice and equality rather than increasing differences in society. "We believe that everyone should have the right to access technology. The use of technology must be for promoting social justice and equality, rather than increasing disparities in society," the president said.

Further, she cited the example of digital payment systems, highlighting how technology has simplified life, even benefiting small traders. Murmu said the IITs have a global reputation. "IITs are considered incubation centres of talent and technology. IIT Kharagpur has the distinction of being the first such institute of the country. This institution has nurtured great talents in its journey of almost 73 years and its contribution to the development of the country is unmatched," she said.

The president was happy to note that in line with the government of India's policy of internationalisation and globalisation of IITs, IIT Kharagpur is working on alliances and collaborations with other global institutions. She said the move will not only help in establishing IIT Kharagpur at the international level but will also be a big step towards giving global recognition to the Indian education system, as stated in a report by PTI.

In this context, the president observed that not even a single educational institution of such a vast country with the world's oldest knowledge tradition is among the top 50 educational institutions of the world. "The race for ranking is not more important than good education. But good ranking not only attracts students and good faculty from all over the world but also enhances the reputation of the country." She said IIT Kharagpur should make efforts in this direction.

"Institutions like IIT Kharagpur will have to play an important role through innovation and technology. They will have to make revolutionary efforts to develop technology and implement it," she added. The president said that today India is scaling new heights, setting new standards and emerging as a major world power.

"We look forward to finding solutions to the challenges facing the world in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. In this Amrit Kaal of India, the golden age will come only by churning through technology," she added. "Computerisation, solar energy, genomics and large language models are some of the experiments that have the potential to bring revolutionary changes in social life. Diseases that seemed incurable 150 years ago are now treated almost free of cost. People's standard of living is getting better. The role of technology is important in making this world better and inclusive," Murmu said.

Director's quote

Director VK Tewari said by 2030, IIT Kharagpur will be among the top 10 higher educational institutions in the world. Tiwari said over 3,200 students were awarded degrees during the convocation. He informed that the institute has initiated several national mission projects, and collaborations with institutions like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) among others, as stated in a report by PTI.