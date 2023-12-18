The CPI(M)'s student wing, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), on December 18, Monday, intensified its ongoing battle against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by putting up banners against him in colleges across the state. According to visuals on TV channels, one such banner outside the Government Sanskrit College in the state capital said Khan as Chancellor should be working for the universities and not the Sangh Parivar, as stated in a report by PTI.

The SFI had on Sunday, December 17, night announced it would be putting up hundreds of posters and banners against Khan in the Calicut University in Malappuram district as well as colleges across the state. To recall, on December 16, the unit staged a protest at Calicut University which was led by its state secretary, PM Arsho and President Anusree. "Many students including the office-bearers have been arrested by the police. SFI will stage the protest and determine to safeguard the secular campuses from the communal forces," SFI General Secretary Mayukh Biswas told EdexLive.

The students' outfit decided to take the step after some of its banners outside the university's guest house, where the governor is staying, were pulled down by the police on the directions of Khan. The governor was incensed that the banners were not removed even after he had pointed them out on Sunday afternoon and lashed out at the police for not taking any action.

Enraged by SFI banners outside the Calicut University guest house terming him a "sanghi" and demanding he "go back", Khan alleged that these were put up by the state police on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The allegation was made in a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Further, Khan had also questioned the police deployed at the university whether such banners would have been allowed if the CM had stayed there. "How come this (banner) is here? I am asking you (police) if CM was staying here, would you allow this? You want to insult me? Enough is enough. You are trying to make a mockery of law and order," an incensed Khan shouted at police.

"If not now, in 3-4 months you will have to reply. This CM is not going to remain forever. Don't think you will go unaccountable. Don't be under that impression. You will not go unaccountable," the governor had said.

Later, SFI activists led by its state secretary PM Arsho arrived there and put up more banners with one of them saying "down down chancellor". "They shouted slogans against the governor, allegedly called him a "scoundrel", and also burned his effigy.

CM reacts

On December 18, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government may consider approaching the Union Government seeking the recall of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been at loggerheads with the Left party over various issues. Vijayan, addressing the media as part of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas, said Khan was trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the state by creating deliberate provocation.

"In order to maintain a cordial Centre-state relationship, the actions of the governor should be rectified. The state government feels that he is trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the state. It seems like we will have to ask the Centre to remove him," Vijayan answered to the various queries.



Lashing out at Khan, Vijayan also said that the governor has shifted to making personal attacks and has been blurting out whatever comes to his mind. "His behaviour violates a certain etiquette to be followed by a governor. The Centre should examine this," Vijayan said.



The Left leader continued his attack on Khan and said he should explain from where he received the list of RSS nominees to the senate of the universities. "The Sangh Parivar wants to control universities across the country. But their agenda to control the higher education sector and to implement saffronisation will not work in Kerala," Vijayan said.



He also said usually the governor nominates the people to the senate from the list prepared by the university but in this case, Khan appointed Sangh Parivar affiliates, PTI reported.