The Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police, to further boost the action against narcotics and drugs in the state, have directed all the Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police in the state to take up a massive public awareness programme against the use of drugs and the ill effects of drugs and narcotics, the press note stated.



Further, the note read, "Officers from the rank of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) upto the rank of Superintendent of Police/Deputy commissioners of Police (SPs/DCPs) shall visit colleges and schools in their jurisdiction and conduct an awareness programme on December 20," as stated in a report by ANI.

What events are planned to be conducted for the programme? The note stated that presentations, skits, debates, talks and so on shall be organised in schools and colleges to raise awareness about the ill effects of drugs and narcotics. "Karnataka State Police remains committed to making the state free from drugs and narcotics," the note added.

As per the Karnataka State Police's official website, the vision of the Karnataka State Police is to, "uphold the law and the rights of all people for a safe and secure environment conducive to their internal and external growth and development. Towards this end, we set for ourselves the following objectives."

"Protect the lives and liberties of the people from criminal and anti-social elements. Earn the goodwill, support and active assistance of the community. Coordinate with other departments of the Criminal Justice System. Equal treatment regardless of caste, religion, social and economic status or political affiliations. Due consideration for women, children, senior citizens and weaker sections. Improve professional knowledge, skills and attitudes and adopt modern methods in police work. Promote human rights and professional values of integrity, honesty and efficiency. Accept and play our role in social transformation and bring about improvements in the quality of life within society," states the Karnataka State Police's official website, as stated in a report by ANI.