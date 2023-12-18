Indian actor and filmmaker from the Kannada film industry Rishab Shetty has decided to adopt the Government Higher Primary School, Keradi in Byndoor Taluk of Udupi district as he pursued his primary education in this school three decades back. At the SDMC meeting held on December 17, Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame Rishab Shetty announced the decision to adopt the school for its overall development by levelling the playground, building the compound wall, repainting the school building, facilitating a school van for children and deputing additional teachers.

Rishab Shetty recalled that there were 400 children in this school three decades back when he was studying, while there are 77 now. So revamping was the need of the hour. Sources said that Rishab Shetty has estimated the cost of redevelopment of this school to be at Rs 1 crore, but he is ready to spend even more if the situation demands, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Actor Rishab Shetty through his movie, Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu in 2018 aptly showcased how a Kannada-medium government school faced the threat of extinction while the happy and mischief-filled lives of children there were brought to a halt by greedy government officials.

MoU to be signed soon

Officials from the education department, Udupi told The New Indian Express that the MoU in this regard will be signed by the actor and the government department soon. ''Rishab wants to revive the academic ambience by getting additional teachers, introducing spoken English classes and more. The toilet will also be constructed with his help," the official added.

Only one permanent teacher is working in this school currently, and he is also retiring in May 2024. Rishab Shetty plans to get more teachers. Villagers of Keradi who attended the meeting along with the parents of the children studying in the school appreciated the good gesture of the actor.

Rishab Shetty is adopting this school through his Rishab Shetty Foundation. His movie Kantara was also shot in Keradi village, his native, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.