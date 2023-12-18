The Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts today, December 18 due to heavy rainfall. Rainfall continues at night in the Thoothukudi district, and 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area have reached their full capacity.

As per IMD predictions, heavy rain was expected to occur in one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi. Thoothukudi witnessed severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. IMD predicted that heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu on December 18.

Additionally, on December 19, the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu are predicted to receive heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places. On the same day, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, according to IMD predictions.

It has been raining continuously since Sunday morning, December 17, in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi, and other areas of Thoothukudi district. Due to this heavy rain, the rivers and lakes around Kovilpatti have reached their full capacity and the water is overflowing from the lakes, as stated in a report by ANI.